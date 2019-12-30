Does capitalism need a radical redesign to become more inclusive?

At the beginning of the month, the leadership of the World Economic Forum declared that Milton Friedman was wrong. The purpose of business , they said, is no longer to maximize shareholder profits above all else, but to consider multiple stakeholders and society more broadly. It’s a refrain that has dominated 2019—from Blackrock Chairman and CEO Larry Fink ‘s letter to shareholders in January and the Business Roundtable announcement in August, to Salesforce.com founder and co-CEO Marc Benioff ‘s New York Times article in October. From this growing chorus has emerged the promise of a more fair, inclusive, and sustainable “new capitalism.”

New capitalism is, without a doubt, an exciting vision for modern business. And yet it’s received a hefty amount of criticism as “purpose-washing”—good PR bark with little bite. These concerns are fair. With little action to date and little incentive to change, loud declarations by large personalities seem to be simply reifying old models in new packages.

Earlier this year, I worked on two books—featuring insights from 40 executives—exploring corporate purpose and impact. A clear theme emerged: To ensure that new capitalism doesn’t look a lot like old capitalism, we need more than just good intentions. We need a radical redesign of business at the structural level. Here are three big design questions that I encourage all leaders to ask themselves if they’re serious about inclusive capitalism:

How might we redesign companies to create value for stakeholders?

Despite its recent buzziness, the stakeholder perspective—a fundamental commitment to all stakeholders, including customers, employees, suppliers, communities, and shareholders—is not a new idea. Many companies already consider multistakeholder interests in their decision-making. But the problem with stakeholder capitalism as it exists today is that it doesn’t offer a clear compass for how to make decisions in complex scenarios where win-win outcomes for all parties are rarely possible. This brings us to the elephant in the room: Not all stakeholders are created equal. Leaders are often forced to pick favorites, and at the end of the day, we know who will always win.

To deliver on its promise, new capitalism must offer new governance models that can accommodate the complexity of decision-making for multistakeholder benefit. This will require a good hard look at how power works in our organizations, along with significant reform of the structures and incentives that continue to benefit some stakeholders and not others.

As we search for inspiration for how to do this, I particularly love The Myth of Capitalism coauthor Denise Hearn’s provocation to emulate win-win, symbiotic structures inherent in natural systems (such as lichen, mycelium networks, and gut bacteria). In these relationships, mutual benefit occurs through exchange, not extraction. Pointing out the viability of exchange-based corporate structures, New Belgium Brewery has shown that when employees own the company they are more mindful of spending and more invested in improving performance. Likewise, B Corp Ben and Jerry’s sourcing partnerships with small farmers have not only revitalized local economies, but grown the company over time. Prosperity between stakeholders, here, is linked.

Creating value for stakeholders is perhaps one of the most challenging design briefs for new capitalism (and the easiest to fake through purpose-washing). A few guiding provocations: