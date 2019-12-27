Bad news: You’re going to shell out $300+ for concert tickets next year

Remember when going to see Britney or Beyonce cost roughly the same as dinner with wine? Now it’ll cost you a weekend vacation: from 2015 to 2019, average ticket prices for the top 100 tours in North America rose from $73.86 to $94.83 , with top acts spiking, according to Pollstar. Lady Gaga averaged $288 this year in her Las Vegas residencies, and the Rolling Stones averaged $226. Keep in mind that these averages include the prices for not-so-great seats.

The industry is, according to the Wall Street Journal, taking its cues from the airline industry—whose ticket strategy, we’d like to point out, everyone hates (see: baggage fees, no perks, difficult refunds, headache booking). Ticketmaster and others now offer dynamic pricing, so that ticket prices rise in real-time along with demand. Concert goers are now also weathering the creation of “premium” aisle seats, which set you back as much as $30 extra.

But it’s the seats at the front of the house that are pushing up revenues, often hitting four-figures, plus VIP packages. Live Nation says that its front-of-house pricing was up 30% globally over the 18 months that ended in June. Ticket sales—aka “butts in seats”—are not actually growing substantially. They’re up 5% this year, so jacking up ticket prices is currently fueling the intensive growth of the industry: In 2010, the top 100 shows grossed an average of $674,000, which has grown 91.1% to $1.29 million in 2019, according to Pollstar’s end-of-year report.

“We believe the ticket is completely still under-priced,” Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino said in an October earnings call. “We’ll make progress with the artists to keep pricing it better.”

Translation: look for $300 tickets for not-so-great seats coming your way.