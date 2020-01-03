Looking to leverage your consumer success in the B2B space? Authenticity is key.

Different priorities, different needs, different decision-making processes—even for the most seasoned brands, the leap from consumer marketing to B2B can be daunting. Yet, while you’re ostensibly solving different problems with enterprise clients, the synergies between marketing strategies are greater than they might appear.

T-Mobile understood that taking on the B2B market required an entirely new mindset and strategy. But it also offered an opportunity to capitalize on the brand qualities that made its consumer business so successful. Today, Catherine Captain, vice president of marketing, and her team have spread T-Mobile’s “Un-carrier” gospel to a new set of B2B customers large and small. “It would be madness to step away and try and create a separate brand,” Captain says. “We wouldn’t be leveraging the amazing brand foundation that we already have.”

And that strategy has proven to be extremely successful for the telecom giant. T-Mobile for Business has shown 20% year-over-year growth since the company made B2B a priority in 2012. Here are a few of the insights and strategies that have helped the company build a winning B2B brand, without leaving any of its B2C bona fides behind.

PAIN RELIEF IS UNIVERSAL

Sometimes getting your message across to a new set of customers is all about relevance. Consider T-Mobile’s paradigm-shifting decision to ditch international roaming fees in more than 210 countries and destinations. It was the kind of customer-first move that shaped its B2B business as much as it impacted the consumer business. Before that, companies with employees working abroad faced the cost uncertainty of having to install new SIM cards upon arrival—or weathering the shock of a sky-high international roaming bill when they returned home. Eliminating international roaming fees in many global destinations put T-Mobile’s B2C and B2B customers first and solved a shared pain point for both sets of consumers.

Being “customer obsessed” is another brand trait that has proven valuable for T-Mobile for Business when delivering its message to B2B leaders. Case in point: Team of Experts is a reinvention of the customer service model, one that minimizes call transfers and IVR (those obnoxious robots that help…no one!) by empowering customer-care teams to collaborate to deliver the best customer experience. This program has evolved under T-Mobile for Business, encompassing dedicated care experts who understand key business markets, regions, and account environments. There’s a reason the company has been awarded J.D. Power awards for business customer wireless satisfaction for the last three years running. Customer service is one of T-Mobile’s hallmarks, and the company wins awards for it across businesses of all sizes, from sole proprietors to the biggest companies in the country.

FIND COMMON GROUND

This customer obsession is also about embracing T-Mobile’s disruptive culture, which is hyper focused on fixing what’s wrong with the wireless industry. T-Mobile spent years cultivating a renegade spirit, and the company needed to make sure that unique personality and industry perspective translated to B2B marketing campaigns.

“There are restless people at every business—people who question everything, people who challenge the status quo,” Captain says. “So, we started thinking about that mindset and speaking to it rather than just focusing on a firm’s profile based on stats and data. Recognizing this key audience trait has enabled us to both harness our rebellious nature and evolve it for the business environment.”