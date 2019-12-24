Kevin Spacey sharing videos as Frank Underwood on Christmas Eve still isn’t funny

Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey seems to have started a holiday tradition that no one asked for.

On Christmas Eve this year, the accused sexual predator posted another holiday-themed video in which he appeared as his House of Cards character, Frank Underwood.

“You didn’t really think I was going to miss the opportunity to wish you a Merry Christmas, did you?” Spacey says in the minute-long video.

Spacey, who has stayed mostly out of the public eye since a series of sexual misconduct allegations scorched his reputation and derailed his career in 2017, posted a similar holiday video exactly one year ago.

This time around, Spacey appears sitting in front of a fireplace and wearing an ugly Christmas sweater. At one point, he says dryly that he’s casting his 2020 vote for “more good in this world,” before twirling a hot poker in the fire.

Finally, he ends the video with what feels like some kind of a veiled threat. “The next time someone does something you don’t like, you can go on the attack,” Spacey says. “But you can also hold your fire, kill them with kindness.”

The video, posted to YouTube, racked up more than 27,000 views in the first hour alone. You can watch it below. Or don’t.