The best wine glasses, champagne flutes, and barware to celebrate–whatever

According to the numbers, 3o0 million bottles of champagne or are consumed per year (and that’s exclusively accounting for the stuff made in the region of Champagne in France). In the U.S. we spend more than $240 million a year on wine, beer, and cocktails. Add it all up and you can come to a pretty clear conclusion: we like to celebrate.

And we believe that each occasion deserves a toast with glasses, stemware, and barware that is as lovely as the joy of celebration. So whether you prefer traditional champagne flutes, enjoy sipping wine from stemless glasses, or just want to drink your water out of an extra-fancy highball, we selected the perfect sets to make your toasts with.

The Complete Drink Bundle from Snowe

Don’t know where to start with your drinkware? How about everywhere. This set from Snowe (one of the first houseware brands to construct their brand narrative around user experience and a proponent of Dieter Rams’s 10 principles of design) covers it all, simply and beautifully. The bundle includes 8 stemless wine glasses, 8 short tumblers, 8 white wine glasses, 8 red wine glasses, 8 champagne flutes, 1 carafe, 1 spirit decanter, and one ice bucket—all immaculately crafted. ($595)

La Rochère Double Old-Fashioned Bistro Glasses

Perfect for gin and tonic, beer, or an artfully-poured La Croix, these vintage-inspired glasses are reminiscent of a Parisian café’s finest, thanks to their sturdy construction and understated ornate design. ($77, set of 6)

Monti Champagne Flutes

For anyone who prefers a sleek and modern look for their stemless champagne flutes, we introduce your new favorites. These architectural flutes never look stuffy, and are specially designed to keep your bubbly at its bubbliest. ($50, set of 2)

Bormioli Rocco Vintage-Inspired Italian Cocktail Glasses

Does your entire bar need a makeover? Look no further than these timeless (and shockingly affordable) Italian cocktail glasses, inspired by vintage shapes that you rarely see on shelves anymore—such as Nick and Nora, rounded martini, and stemmed fizz glasses. You’ll have your guests ogling over these. ($100, set of 16)

Antique Painted Champagne Stems

Perfect for tastemakers who love that luxe antique look, but are sick of searching for the perfect set of vintage champagne stems, these one-of-a-kind 19th century stems are hand-painted enamel rose motifs and gilded accents and are as special as every reason you’ll have to celebrate over the years. ($2,289, set of 12)