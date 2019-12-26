Shop these after-Christmas sales to update your winter wardrobe

Okay, you shopped all season and got perfect, useful, beloved gifts for everyone on your list. But what about yourself? The shopping deities created post-Christmas sales, so you can stock up on everything you need for the coming year—including a new work wardrobe. From blazers and button-ups to sweaters and slingbacks, this is your chance to score new essentials before the new year for your 2020 work wardrobe.

Everlane

Everlane has a unique take on sale prices: you choose them. With their Choose What You Pay sale, certain seasonal items and staples that have a too-large inventory are marked by Everlane as “Choose What You Pay” items and, well, you get it. You can get a classic, thick cable sweater for as low as $58; a clean, collar-less silk button down for only $66; or our all-time favorite work pants for $30.

Verishop

For a slew of designer sale items with prices cut up to 70% off, Verishop is a diamond in the internet rough. Check out their offers on staples like a high-waisted crop pant ($357) from French label IRO, an iconic Diane von Furstenburg wrap dress in this year’s most luxe cool-toned cheetah print ($348), or a perfectly cut cashmere mock neck sweater ($273). For men, there are great deals on everything from casual (but put together) Slimmy Slim fit denim jeans from 7 For All Mankind to the looks-good-anywhere Inez Crewneck sweater from BLDWN. And to sweeten the deal, customers who shop during this time will receive a $50 credit, which is valid for ant other purchases $200+ during the month of January.

DSW

If you’re in the market to freshen up your your shoe game (because let’s be honest, who doesn’t want new shoes), the internet shoe warehouse giant is offering 15% off everything site wide, 20% off a purchase of any two footwear and/or handbags, and 25% off a purchase of any three footwear and/or handbags. Just use the code BCGIFTS and score on a high-end pair of Stuart Weitzman booties ($330 before discount), Franco Sarto slingback Racer Pumps ($100 before discount), classic men’s Dr. Marten’s 1460 boot ($140 before discount), or a pair of polished cognac Oxford dress shoes from Cole Haan ($130 before discount). This sale ends on December 29.

Saturdays NYC

For the cool guy who always dresses the part, the sensible staples from Saturdays NYC are a must have. Now through January 15, you can find deals of up to 60% off on past-season items, such as the Broome Moleskin Longsleeve shirt ($111), the all-weather ready Rick Abrasivato Boot ($260), and the Kawano Wool Overcoat ($316).

Bonobos

In the market for something a little more formal that won’t break the bank (but looks like it did)? Menswear e-commerce store Bonobos has you covered with up to an additional 40% off already-marked-down sale items with the code SLEIGH. Shop tuxedos, formal wear, sport coats, and cardigans here—like the Jetsetter stretch wool suit ($480) or the Unconstructed British Wool Blazer ($300).

