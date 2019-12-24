advertisement
  • 7:46 am

Stores open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day: From Target to Walmart, these lists will help you

[Photo: Alexandre Godreau/Unsplash]
By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Let me guess: You waited too long to start your holiday shopping, and now you’re scrambling for last-minute gifts. No judgment—we’ve all been there.

According to the National Retail Foundation, the weekend before Christmas is usually the busiest of the year, so you’ve already missed the worst of it, but that doesn’t mean stores won’t be jam-packed today. That is, if you can find one open.

Fortunately, most brick-and-mortar stores are open for at least part of the day on Christmas Eve and many are even staying open late just to accommodate procrastinators like you. To help get you started on your search, we’ve rounded up a few of the most extensive lists of retailers that stay open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Good luck!

Christmas Eve (Tuesday, December 24):

Christmas Day (Wednesday, December 25):

[Bureau of Economic Analysis]
