3 times when it’s better to work alone, rather than on a team

Human beings have dominated planet Earth not because of our fearsome physical prowess, but because of our remarkable ability to cooperate. Almost every complex achievement involves teams of people.

But just because cooperative effort is crucial in many situations, and working with others can help you stay accountable, it doesn’t mean that you should always default to group work. These are the situations in which working solo is definitely the way to go:

Generating novel ideas

Perhaps the most important time that you want to do a lot of work alone is when you have the task of finding a creative solution to a problem. There is a tendency in these situations to gather groups together to engage in brainstorming, but the evidence is overwhelming that letting people throw ideas out to each other actually reduces the overall creativity of the group.

The reason for this is straightforward. As soon as anyone in the group says something, it causes everyone else in the group to retrieve information related to what that person says. As soon as a few people throw out ideas, everyone in the room is thinking about the problem in a similar way. Thus, it is important for people trying to be creative to work alone—at least when they are trying to let their thoughts diverge from those of others.

There is power in the group to create consensus, though. After individuals generate ideas, it’s valuable to get people together to discuss them and to reach agreement about which ideas should be adopted and how to move forward.

Relationship development

Many aspects of business life require establishing and maintaining a relationship with clients and customers. The best salespeople have a rolodex of people who trust them and their recommendations. Service providers must understand the needs and preferences of their best clients.

It’s valuable to have a team that can ensure that someone is always available to deal with key clients and customers, but there should always be one person with the primary responsibility to develop that relationship. People don’t really develop relationships with brands or companies. They develop relationships with people. If you want your organization to be sticky, then one person needs to take responsibility for the relationship with a key individual.