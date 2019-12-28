How to create momentum to accomplish your goals in 2020

How many of your goals did you accomplish in 2019? If you fell short or felt stuck, don’t get discouraged. Instead, get to the root of the issue by tapping into your intrinsic and extrinsic motivations, says Jason Womack , leadership coach and author of Get Momentum: How to Start When You’re Stuck .

Your goals need intrinsic motivation. While you may not be able to accomplish everything on your list, identify what you feel you could fully step into with time and energy. “It’s the thing you can’t shake,” says Womack. “That thing you can’t stop thinking about being, having, or doing. Give yourself the gift of your attention, open a blank page in a journal, and start to write what you want to be, do, and have.”

Finding the extrinsic motivation

Your goals need to be tied to extrinsic motivation. What keeps many of us stuck is being unsure of how to start. If you knew how to prioritize or accomplish your goal, you would likely do it, says Womack.

Uncovering your extrinsic motivation answers questions like “What wasn’t I able to take advantage of this year? What invite did I get that I couldn’t take because I was too busy? Or what opportunity did I find out about and later wish could have done something about?”

If you have a friend, colleague, or someone in your network who has accomplished the goal you want to set for yourself, ask them for advice. If you don’t know anybody personally, look for people outside of your circle, and follow them on social media and sign up for their email list. You can learn by observing.

“Find the person who is willing to take [you] under their wing or who is leaving breadcrumbs along the way,” says Womack. “Figure out a way to surround yourself with influencers who can help you think differently. Find the information you do not already have.”

Extrinsic motivation will take transparency and vulnerability, as it means sharing your goals with others. “Too often someone we know finds out about our goals after the fact and says, ‘I didn’t know you were trying to become a better X. I wish you would have told me; I could have helped you,'” says Womack. “If you let your community know what your priorities are, you give your network an opportunity to help out.”