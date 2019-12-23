Holiday travelers, these are the absolute worst days and times to hit the road in 2019

That age-old holiday tradition of sitting in traffic is about to begin for millions of Americans this week, and for many drivers, the bumper-to-bumper congestion will be worse than ever.

According to AAA, some 104.8 million Americans will hit the road during the holidays this year, a 3.9% increase over last year. And in case you’re wondering—yes, that’s a record. Isn’t it always a record?

To help ease your inevitable holiday road rage, AAA teamed up with INRIX, a location-based analytics company, to figure out the absolute worst days and times to travel in 10 metro areas. Here they are:

Atlanta : Thursday, December 26 (4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.)

: Thursday, December 26 (4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.) Boston : Friday, December 27 (4 p.m.-6 p.m.)

: Friday, December 27 (4 p.m.-6 p.m.) Chicago : Thursday, December 26 (4:45 p.m.-6:45 p.m.)

: Thursday, December 26 (4:45 p.m.-6:45 p.m.) Detroit : Thursday, December 26 (4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.)

: Thursday, December 26 (4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.) Houston : Friday, December 27 (4 p.m.-6 p.m.)

: Friday, December 27 (4 p.m.-6 p.m.) Los Angeles : Thursday, December 26 (4:25 p.m.-6:25 p.m.)

: Thursday, December 26 (4:25 p.m.-6:25 p.m.) New York : Thursday, December 26 (4:15 p.m.-6:15 p.m.)

: Thursday, December 26 (4:15 p.m.-6:15 p.m.) San Francisco : Thursday, December 26 (4 p.m.-6 p.m.)

: Thursday, December 26 (4 p.m.-6 p.m.) Seattle : Friday, December 27 (4:15 p.m.-6:15 p.m.)

: Friday, December 27 (4:15 p.m.-6:15 p.m.) Washington, D.C.: Thursday, December 26 (4 p.m.-6 p.m.)

Basically, it’s best to avoid those days and times if at all possible, as doing so will ease congestion. If you do find yourself on the road during those peak hours, you can expect your own travel time to double or even triple in some cities.

Check out the full AAA report here for more information, and if you need some great business podcasts to keep you sane on the road, we have you covered.