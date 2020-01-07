7 ways HR looks different in 2020

In January 2019 I decided to focus on writing about modern HR and people practices. My aim was to dig into companies and leaders who embrace a more contemporary approach to human resources. What are they doing that’s different? How has the leadership profile changed? Is it making a difference?

I interviewed more than 30 people leaders around the world for the series and podcast, which I called 21st Century HR. These were some of the key shifts that differentiate today’s HR from legacy approaches, and what they mean in 2020:

Inclusion over diversity

HR has long been focused on the idea of diversity, but these efforts were often transactional at best. At worst, they were driven by compliance and largely centered around hiring. “We need X of Y demographic in our recruiting pipeline.” This approach missed the mark and minimized progress.

Modern people teams are more focused on inclusion. They understand the bias embedded in terms such as “culture fit” and strive to embed inclusive thinking and practices throughout their people programs—recruiting, pay equity, promotions, training, development. They’ve moved their approach from transactional programs to embedded practices.

Decentralize and empower over command and control

Legacy-oriented HR fixated on getting the proverbial seat at the table. To gain perceived power, they created command and control structures where HR was the conduit through which approvals flowed. Promotions. Bonuses. Policies. In many cases, this came from a place of insecurity. While it created authority, it wasn’t without a cost. Resentment swelled at the complex machinations that slowed decisions and frustrated employees.

Modern HR leaders (and teams) are more secure in the impact they have on the business. They see their role as creating frameworks and enablement programs that allow leaders to lead and employees to thrive. They don’t feel a need to insert themselves into every program and initiative for the sake of power and authority.

Agile reviews over annual reviews

The annual review cycle has long been seen as HR dogma. It’s a relic of the past with no clear correlation to employee performance. It’s based on a construct of long-term employment that no longer exists for many employees. Most companies treat reviews as little more than a “check the box” administrative endeavor, feeding the bureaucratic legacy perception of HR.