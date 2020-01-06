This retro smartphone proves why so many phones look exactly the same

Made by a startup that’s never built a smartphone before, the Fxtec Pro1 is trying to revive the long-dormant physical keyboard in an age of all-touchscreen slabs. Although the $699 Pro1 still has a touchscreen with curved glass on the outside, it’s much thicker than your average smartphone, due to the bottom half that slides out to reveal a keyboard in landscape mode. While it takes some getting used to after years of typing on glass, with enough practice it can also feel more precise—which is part of London-based Fxtec’s argument for ditching touchscreen keyboards in favor of their retro counterparts.

The company says the Pro1 is the first step in a broader mission: to bring back the kind of niche smartphone ideas that larger companies have abandoned in pursuit of the lowest common denominator. The pitch is appealing to anyone who wishes modern smartphones weren’t so boring, and who pines for more dual-screen phones, foldable phones, modular phones, gaming phones, and other weird ideas that never went anywhere in the past.

The Pro1, however, proves that it’s hard to make these kinds of phones without compromising on other key elements such as performance and camera quality. That’s especially true for a first-time phone maker such as Fxtec, which lacks both the experience and the buying power to really compete with the likes of Samsung or Apple.

Bringing back the keyboard

The Fxtec Pro1 is predicated on the argument that physical smartphone keyboards are faster and more accurate than virtual ones, especially with continuing advancements in auto-correct and gesture typing. While I remain dubious of this argument, I still understand the appeal of a device such as the Pro1: A separate keyboard leaves more room on the screen for apps, and you can easily copy and paste text with keyboard shortcuts instead of clumsy touch gestures. The landscape keyboard setup is extra useful with two apps running side by side, and in a clever touch, the Fxtec Pro1 lets you customize quick-launch shortcuts by holding down any key. In other words, adding a physical keyboard can help boost productivity.

While some of the earliest Android phones had keyboards that slid out from behind the screen in landscape mode—Motorola’s Droid being the most notable example—they quickly went out of style as phone makers followed Apple’s touchscreen-only lead. The only major vendor that’s still somewhat interested in physical keyboard phones is TCL, which manufactured BlackBerry’s KeyOne and KeyTwo Android phones. But even these aren’t sliders—their keyboards sit underneath the screen in portrait mode.

Adrian Li Mow Ching, the cofounder and director of London-based Fxtec, told me back in August that slide-out mechanisms are challenging to produce on both the design and manufacturing sides, which makes sense when you consider all the moving parts that are involved. Prying upward between the Pro1’s keyboard and display portions causes a hinge to unfurl between them, sliding the screen out and up. Then you have the keys themselves, which need to walk a fine line between stiffness and mushiness.