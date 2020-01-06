How to make a 4-day workweek really work

Encouraging greater employee well-being continues to be a difficult path for employers to navigate. Many companies chase lightning in a bottle by continuing to offer catchy perks such as Margarita Mondays, on-site yoga classes, or, my personal favorite, nap pods. Most recently, Microsoft did an experiment in its Japan office with a four-day workweek to improve work-life balance for its employees.

This is an admirable step signaling that some employers are acknowledging the need for well-being. However, in order to make these efforts successful long-term, employers need to look beyond perks to create a lasting impact on the lives of employees and drive better business results.

Let’s get real

We’ve built our assumptions of work on very outdated models. Our people practices have not kept up with the changing demands from the work itself or our workers. Work now requires more innovation, flexibility, and creativity. Based on the current state of the American workplace, I think there’s one thing we can all agree on: The workplace can be better.

We’re starting to see employers across the globe question the status quo and open their minds to the idea that there could be a better way. Putting employees first could benefit everyone. Microsoft isn’t the only one experimenting. Chipotle expanded its mental health benefits, and European stock traders called for shorter trading hours—a big shift for the financial industry, which is known for having challenging demands and hours.

These valiant attempts to address the rising issues employees and employers face, such as burnout and turnover, are significant. They also point to a bigger issue. Companies need to better equip their employees with the tools and support they need to retain talent and ultimately create a great employee experience.

Why surface-level perks often fail

In order to compete in the modern workplace, organizations need to demonstrate to their workers that they not only support them in their work tasks but that they also genuinely care about them as people. Research by Limeade Institute found that when employees perceive support from their organizations, they are more committed to the organization and have higher levels of engagement, performance, and well-being.

Research shows that when employees feel cared for: