Four ways remote workers can prevent security breaches

There’s been a significant increase in the number of people working remotely in 2019, according to a special analysis done by FlexJobs and Global Workplace Analytics. In fact, 80% of U.S. workers say they would turn down a job that did not offer remote working capabilities. However, the rise in remote workforce arrangements also comes with an increased risk of data security incidents.

As far as data sharing and security, remote workers are defined as any employee who spends time outside of a company’s physical office space and maintains access to internal company resources and files accessed within the company’s infrastructure.

Where remote workers are at risk

Designed to mimic the office experience from a different location, remote employees have the ability to access corporate servers, customer data, email, databases, and the cloud all from their laptop or mobile device. Logging in to any of these networks without the company’s private internet connection increases the risk for that employee experiencing a data security incident and for information to be compromised.

Remote employees have the highest risk of being compromised whenever they are using public Wi-Fi. These “hotspots” are a type of network that allows any pedestrian or passerby to access Wi-Fi for free, usually without even signing in. These can include a network available at a coffee house, cafe, or restaurant chain or a publicly available hotspot at a transportation hub.

What many people don’t realize is that renting coworking spaces also poses high risks. Being part of an organization that rents out office space where a company is using the network of its landlord can be problematic, as it’s usually much less secure than a private office server and network connection. In these scenarios, there are many companies working under one roof. Even if there is an added layer of protection for some, these spaces still serve as a high-risk target for malicious activity.

The most popular way for remote employees to be compromised is through email. This is usually done by malicious actors gaining access to an employee’s email, then sending phishing emails to other users in their trusted network of contacts. A typical example is an email appearing to come from a CEO or another C-level executive asking for a favor, like purchasing gift cards or clicking on a link that can lead to a landing page to harvest user credentials.

Take these preventative measures

There are a few types of controls that employers and workers can use to help protect data when accessing company resources remotely. Installing and updating these programs will help strengthen the company’s network security to help prevent potential information leaks and breaches.