Why you shouldn’t bother making a resolution in January

I’m not saying that self-improvement is a bad idea, or that you shouldn’t try to improve yourself. I am saying that January is a uniquely terrible time to try to make those changes, and pressuring yourself into making all of them now is only going to make it less likely that you actually change. Here’s why.

Getting back to normal after January is ambitious enough

December is weird.

You’re probably attending more parties than usual, which means you’re eating worse and drinking more. You might be traveling thousands of miles to visit family, during which you will end up sleeping on benches in the Chicago airport (regardless of whether you’re traveling anywhere close to Chicago, this will somehow end up happening.) You might also end up sleeping in your childhood bedroom while slipping into old patterns—fighting with siblings about stuff you forgot about decades ago, for example. Or maybe you’ll find yourself hosting family and friends, in which case the month is going to be an onslaught of logistical challenges culminating in far too few moments spent with the people you did it for.

It’s wonderful, sure, but it’s also a lot.

We cap this month off with a night of binge-drinking, then wake up on January 1 promising to start being the best possible version of ourselves starting now (or possibly tomorrow because honestly, this headache is pretty bad).

Is it any surprise most resolutions are abandoned before February? After a month like December, dramatic change isn’t realistic. Getting back to normal by January 15 is ambitious enough—and that’s what you should focus on. Make life-altering changes some other time.