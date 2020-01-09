Route to zero-emissions

Take a look at Blue Bird’s innovative new electric school bus that can go up to 120 miles on a single charge via its Cummins-supplied powertrain. See how the transition from diesel to electric is transforming school transportation.

THE ELECTRIC SCHOOL BUS

60-SECOND TAKE

Could a school bus double as a power source? Hear how Blue Bird’s new electric school buses could also provide backup power during severe weather situations.

60-SECOND TAKE

Beyond the main environmental benefit of zero-emissions, learn about some of the other benefits to Blue Bird’s new electric school buses.