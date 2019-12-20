advertisement
  • 2:01 pm

Your last-minute gift plan: Make a free retro mixtape thanks to Apple

[Photo: Hello I’m Nik/Unsplash]
By Arianne Cohen1 minute Read

Allow us to solve your I-don’t-have-a-present-yet situation: Make a (free!) mixtape, courtesy of Apple’s new Mix-Tape app. It’s just like 1995, but with less cursing and re-spooling. Instead, you can simply record a 90-second voice introduction telling your besties/crushes/partners how dreamy they are, and then pick the songs that express your soul along with cover art that features, say, you. Caveat: Both you and all recipients need to have Apple Music Subscriptions–free 3-month trial Groupons are here. Listeners can be on either iOS or Android.

[Screenshot: Mix-Tape App]
Though many mixtape apps exist, most are geared toward recording artists sharing their mixtape with you, like the very popular My Mixtapez, which mostly caters to hip-hop artists. Their millions of users are not excited by your forays into the mixtape genre.

Pro tip: To really win the holidays, you could gift a real mixtape. Like, with a tape. And a tape player. I know, genius. Here are instructions for converting a playlist on Spotify or Pandora et al. into a tape. And then you gift it along with a $3 boombox or Walkman from Goodwill. You’re welcome.

