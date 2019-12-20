Your last-minute gift plan: Make a free retro mixtape thanks to Apple

Allow us to solve your I-don’t-have-a-present-yet situation: Make a (free!) mixtape, courtesy of Apple’s new Mix-Tape app. It’s just like 1995, but with less cursing and re-spooling. Instead, you can simply record a 90-second voice introduction telling your besties/crushes/partners how dreamy they are, and then pick the songs that express your soul along with cover art that features, say, you. Caveat: Both you and all recipients need to have Apple Music Subscriptions– free 3-month trial Groupons are here . Listeners can be on either iOS or Android.

Though many mixtape apps exist, most are geared toward recording artists sharing their mixtape with you, like the very popular My Mixtapez, which mostly caters to hip-hop artists. Their millions of users are not excited by your forays into the mixtape genre.

Pro tip: To really win the holidays, you could gift a real mixtape. Like, with a tape. And a tape player. I know, genius. Here are instructions for converting a playlist on Spotify or Pandora et al. into a tape. And then you gift it along with a $3 boombox or Walkman from Goodwill. You’re welcome.