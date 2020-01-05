How to watch the 2020 Golden Globe Awards live on NBC without cable

We’re less than one week into 2020 and Hollywood is already buzzing with awards-season hype. The Oscars won’t happen until next month, but if you’re looking for something a little less stuffy and a little more boozy, the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards have you covered.

The annual celebration of movies and television, presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, takes place tonight at the Beverly Hilton. Ricky Gervais returns as host of the event, with nominees including The Irishman, Joker, Dolemite Is My Name, Knives Out, Jojo Rabbit, and tons of others. (You can check out the full list of nominees here.)

The 2020 Golden Globes telecast is set to begin tonight (Sunday, January 5) at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC. If you’re a cord cutter who wants to stream it live on your computer, mobile device, or smart TV, you have a few different options.

Since NBC is a broadcast network, the easiest thing to do is watch it for free with an over-the-air antenna, but if you’re reading this article, you probably don’t have one of those. In that case, I’ve rounded up a few streaming options below. Enjoy the show!

Streaming services

You can watch NBC live on some standalone streaming services. These are paid services, but you can usually get a free week when you sign up:

NBC’s website and mobile apps

If you have login credentials from a pay-TV provider (like a cable or satellite company), you can stream the Globes on NBC’s website or with its iOS or Android mobile apps:

Locast

This is a free nonprofit streaming service that lets you watch broadcast networks online. It’s now available in 16 cities: