These 7 podcasts will help you achieve your 2020 goals

If you’re the resolution-making type, this is your year. January 1 is the start of a new year, as well as a new decade. With that big, blank slate ready for you to make your mark, it might be time to put a few helpful podcasts in the rotation between the true crime, politics, and celebrity interview episodes. Here are seven that are worth the download:

How to Be a Better Person

Have a few minutes? Author and coach Kate Hanley will give you one simple task you can do today to help you be a better person. These microdoses of wisdom and guidance can help you take better care of yourself, help others, improve relationships, and relax a little more. And, at roughly four to six minutes each, you can easily fit them into your day.

Try: “Forgive Your Mistakes”: In less than four minutes, Hanley will help you let go of a mistake or regret that’s sapping your energy—and feel like it’s perfectly okay to do so.

10% Happier

In 2004, ABC news anchor Dan Harris had a panic attack on Good Morning America. The self-described “fidgety, skeptical newsman” turned to meditation to quiet his inner critic and help manage stress and anxiety. The podcast, named after his bestselling book, features leaders in wellness and living a better life who discuss meditation, life skills, wellness, and more. Harris’s reporter sensibility keeps the episodes from getting too “woo-woo.”

Try: “Stress Better”: Modupe Akinola, an associate professor of management at Columbia Business School, discusses better ways to respond to stress—and even make it work for you.

Hidden Brain

If you’re interested in the forces that drive behavior and an exploration of how our brains work, this NPR podcast is for you. Host Shankar Vedantam dives into the science of the unconscious patterns that make us behave the way we do, make certain choices, and affect our relationships. People searching for the latest thinking about being a better leader will find a wealth of meaty, science-based material in these episodes.

Try: “BS Jobs: How Meaningless Work Wears Us Down”: Boring, low-impact jobs aren’t just undesirable, they can have a negative impact on us a number of ways. This episode includes a history of the BS job and the harm these roles can do to our psyches.