Wawa data breach: Here’s what you need to know

Wawa, the convenience store and gas station chain with more than 840 stores across the U.S., has announced that it’s suffered a major data breach. The breach involved malware that was placed on the company’s payment processing servers that then stole customer data. Here’s what you need to know:
- What was stolen? Credit and debit card numbers, expiration dates, and cardholder names for cards used in Wawa in-store payment terminals and fuel dispensers.
- When was it stolen? The malware was first placed on Wawa’s systems on March 4, 2019. It continued to steal card information until December 12, 2019.
- When did Wawa find out about the breach? The company says it identified the malware on December 10, 2019 and “blocked and contained” it on December 12, 2019.
- What can customers do? As is the case in most data breaches, Wawa has teamed up with Experian to provide one year of credit monitoring service for free. Customers who have been affected should go to www.experianidworks.com credit and use the activation code 4H2H3T9H6 to register.
- I have questions. How can I contact Wawa? They’ve arranged a dedicated toll-free phone line to deal with queries about the breach. Customers can call 1-844-386-9559 to speak with a representative.
If there’s a silver lining, it’s that Wawa says credit and debit card PIN numbers were not affected in the breach. Still, all customers who think they may be affected should contact Wawa at the number above to register for the free credit monitoring service.