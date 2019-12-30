2020 New Year’s resolution: 10 ways to feel less stressful this year

According to Gallup’s 2019 data on emotional states, Americans are among the most stressed out populations in the world. Fifty-five percent (yes, more than half) of the American population reports experiencing stress during the day—every day. This is 20% higher than the world average of 35%. So it’s safe to say that a noble, necessary, and healthy goal to set for yourself in the new year is to take a deep breath, evaluate your life, and calm down a bit. To help you do that, we’ve gathered the top scientifically proven ways to reduce your anxiety.

Here’s how to kick off a more relaxed decade in 2020.

Sleep better

Sleep is essential for your mental and physical health, but Americans are getting less of it than ever before. Research has shown that the blue light from your computer, phone, and TV can keep you up at night by disturbing your circadian rhythm by inhibiting melatonin production. We know it’s a lot to ask you not to use your phone before bed (we’re as guilty of scrolling Instagram before we knock out as anyone), so instead opt for a pair of blue light blocking glasses. Warby Parker’s blue light glasses are affordable and stylish, and can be made perscription if you need vision correction. (Prices vary)

Take magnesium

Studies have shown that magnesium supplementation can help alleviate stress and anxiety. Plus, it’s an essential mineral that’s vital for more than 300 functions in the body—so you can relax knowing that you’re doing something good for your body. Ritual vitamins ($30/month) include 30-60mg of magnesium to make sure that you’re getting a daily dose.

Drink tea

Research has found that drinking black tea leads to lower post-stress cortisol levels and greater feelings of relaxation. We love Tea Drops, the dissolve-in-your-water, USDA-certified organic tea that doesn’t come in a bag—so it’s less wasteful, and you never have to worry about bitter tea from steeping too long. Plus, you can order a monthly subscription for less than what it costs to buy a week’s worth of lattes. ($20/month)

Practice yoga

Science shows that a regular yoga practice reduces and helps manage anxiety, along with a whole other slew of good-for-you benefits. The GRP Lite hot yoga mat ($98) from Manduka is perfect for heated yoga classes (the sweatier it gets, the better the grip!) as well as your everyday practice.