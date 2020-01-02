2020 New Year’s resolution: 9 products to help you get more fit

Whether you want to work out more to lower your blood pressure, get more energized, or boost your strength this year, getting more fit is a worthy new year’s (or new decade’s) resolution. And that’s why the gym is absolutely packed in January. But according to U.S. News Health, what starts as a well-intentioned motivation to get healthier probably isn’t all that it’s cracked up to be. And that’s because approximately 80 percent of New Year’s resolutions crash and burn by the second week of February . But science has found that setting smaller, more attainable fitness goals makes the difference—and helps you stick to them. So shift your perspective and focus on getting some movement in every day, challenging yourself, and setting habits. Before you know it, you’ll be far beyond the goals you set in December. These 9 products will help get you there, little by little.

Classpass Membership

Nothing has allowed me to be more accountable to working out (and trying new types of movement) than Classpass. With a variable schedule and lots of travel on my calendar, the ability to find all kinds of classes (yoga, HIIT, boxing, spin, even underwater spin) near me—no matter what city I’m in—has allowed me to be consistent (and stay engaged with new workouts) more than any gym membership ever has. (First month free, then starting at $9/month)

Bala Bangles

To continue to see changes and improved fitness a few weeks or months after starting, you’ve got to up the ante. This small set of 1-pound ankle and wrist weights will prove how big of a difference a little resistance can make. Wear them while doing jumping jacks, shoulder taps, leg raises, or any of your other favorite exercises and see for yourself. ($55)

Theragun

Getting stronger and fitter requires consistency, but it’s awfully hard to get your workout in when it feels like your muscles are made of lead. Introducing Theragun, a therapy device that you can use at home (no physical therapy or massage appointment necessary) to alleviate muscle soreness, tightness, cramps, and knots, accelerate recovery, reduce pain, and get back to your regularly scheduled workout sooner rather than later. ($399)

Nordic Track S22i Studio Cycle

We don’t need to make a joke about dystopian spin bikes and the biggest marketing fail of 2019. It’s a new year, and you deserve a new addition—a smart bike that hosts thousands of instructor-led workouts tailored to you—to your home gym (but only if you want it, of course). ($2,000)

Hoka One One Carbon X

As a runner, I’m always looking for a shoe that makes logging the miles feel as good while I’m running as it does when I’m done. And I found the holy grail in the Hoka One One Carbon X. The carbon fiber plate and aggressively rockered sole make for the most responsive shoe, the best step return, and the fastest 5K I’ve had to date. ($180, men’s available here)

Jaybird Vista Ear Buds

According to the National Center for Health Research, music can help improve the quality of your workout by increasing your stamina and putting you in a better mood. All the more reason to invest in rugged, sweat-proof wireless earbuds that have the battery power to make it through two weeks’ worth of workouts before needing a new charge. ($160)

