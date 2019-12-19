A mass study of 189 face-recognition algorithms found widespread racial bias

A new study from the National Institute of Standards and Technology confirmed what other research has previously shown : Many facial recognition algorithms perform better on white people than on people of color.

“While it is usually incorrect to make statements across algorithms, we found empirical evidence for the existence of demographic differentials in the majority of the face recognition algorithms we studied,” said Patrick Grother, a NIST computer scientist and the report’s primary author, in a statement. “While we do not explore what might cause these differentials, this data will be valuable to policymakers, developers and end users in thinking about the limitations and appropriate use of these algorithms.”

The study looked at 189 algorithms from 99 different developers, which the agency says is the majority of the facial recognition industry. It looked at one-to-one matching algorithms, which tell whether two faces are the same, such as for checking ID or unlocking a phone, and one-to-many algorithms, which see if one face is contained within another set, such as for a mugshot search.

For the one-to-one matches, the study found higher rates of false positive matches for Asian and African-American faces versus white faces. In some cases, accuracy was up to 100 times better for white people. The false positives could be a security risk—for instance, by allowing people access to other people’s devices based on a mistaken match—the authors say.

U.S. algorithms saw similar rates of false one-to-one matches for African American, Asian, and indigenous groups, while algorithms in Asia performed comparatively well on Asian people, the researchers found.

“These results are an encouraging sign that more diverse training data may produce more equitable outcomes, should it be possible for developers to use such data,” Grother said in his statement.

For one-to-many matches, they saw higher rates of false matches for African American female faces on a test database of 1.6 million mugshots, which could lead to bad consequences for anyone falsely matched to a suspect or criminal.