We studied the best way to actually make a new habit stick

Whether you’re hoping to exercise more, eat healthier, or pick up a new skill, maintaining your New Year’s resolution is famously easier said than done. There’s no shortage of advice out there for picking up positive new habits, but high failure rates persist. It seems that just 8% of resolutions last for a whole year, and barely half survive the month of January. What’s the secret for making these well-intentioned habits stick? We embarked on a scientific mission to find out.

During two years of research for ClearerThinking.org, we recruited almost 500 people who wanted to form daily habits, such as maintaining an exercise routine or drinking more water every day. We assigned each of them techniques intended to support behavior change, drawn from a roster of 23 possibilities. These included methods like planning a reward for yourself if you succeed at your habit, or making a plan to carry out your habit at a specific time every day. Then we tracked their progress over the course of a month, checking in three times to find out how well they’d maintained their chosen habits. Ultimately, we ran five separate studies and analyzed 1,256 follow-up surveys. When the dust settled, one technique outshone the other 22 at helping maintain habits.

We’ve packaged the insights from all our research into Daily Ritual: A Habit Formation System—a new, free tool designed to help you build new habits that last. Here are the most important findings we discovered:

What worked best: Habit Reflection

The technique that worked by far the best is what we call “Habit Reflection.” It’s powerful because it customizes itself to your personal history and experiences. Habit Reflection is all about using the lessons of your past in the present.

Habit Reflection has three simple steps:

Pick a past situation where you were able to successfully change your long-term behavior or create a new habit. Write down anything you learned from this past situation about how to successfully form new habits, or any tactics you used to help make this change that could apply to your new habit. Create a brief written plan for applying those lessons to your new habit.

This fast and simple method helped participants to practice their habits 0.7 more times per week on average than others—a 140% improvement over the second-most-effective technique. Plus, those who used the Habit Reflection technique reported more satisfaction with their progress toward their habit-forming goals than any other group in the study.

Because our research tested so many different techniques and collected so much data from participants, it produced a number of other interesting findings: