How to watch the 2020 Democratic debate on PBS or CNN without cable

And then there were seven.

After repeatedly cramming 10 people on to a single stage, the Democratic National Committee has whittled things down a bit for the latest 2020 Democratic debate, which takes place tonight at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. Here’s the lineup:

Joe Biden

Pete Buttigieg

Amy Klobuchar

Bernie Sanders

Tom Steyer

Elizabeth Warren

Andrew Yang

Like the last few times, the candidates will probably face questions about healthcare, the economy, foreign policy, and race, but yesterday’s impeachment of President Trump—and the politics surrounding the party-line vote—will most certainly loom heavily over the evening.

The Democratic debate is cohosted by PBS NewsHour and Politico, and moderated by Judy Woodruff, Amna Nawaz, Yamiche Alcindor, and Tim Alberta.

The event is set to begin tonight (Thursday, December 19) at 8 p.m. ET and will air on PBS and CNN. If you’re a cord cutter who wants to stream it live on your computer, phone, or smart TV, you’re in luck. There are nearly endless choices to stream it for free. I’ve rounded up a few below.

Direct streaming links:

Streaming services that include CNN (these require paid subscriptions):