JK Rowling started 2019 with wizard poop. She’s ending the year by stepping in it

The constant hum of Twitter outrage makes it all sound the same at a distance. Everyone is mad online again? What else is new?

But not all digitally conveyed ire is created equal.

Take for instance the case of JK Rowling, CEO of Harry Potter, Inc.—and lightning rod for controversy. What’s interesting about the outrage flash points that the author inspires is how they fluctuate between benign and legitimately concerning.

The more innocuous controversies often stem from Rowling’s habit of tinkering with her own canon. (Famously, the author announced that her character Dumbledore was gay, only after completing the seven-book saga with nary any indication of his orientation.) She kicked off 2019 by revising Potter history to include the concept that, before plumbing, wizards would simply poop themselves and disappear the evidence. Her unasked-for insistence on this matter, announced via Twitter, led to some truly bizarre early-January fecal discourse.

No feelings were hurt, however, beyond the feeling of having an appetite.

Now here we stand, at the tail end of a fantastic beast of a year, and Rowling has stepped in it again. This time, however, it’s not exactly innocuous. Instead, it’s more like the time that she defended the casting of alleged abuser Johnny Depp in her new film series, or the ongoing debate around whether the depiction of hook-nosed banker creatures in her books is antisemitic, or when she needlessly doubled down on Dumbledore’s sexuality earlier this year.

In other words: not great.