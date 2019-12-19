Young people who vape are basically in denial about the risk of lung damage, says study

As you may have heard, people are dying from vaping : 52 deaths so far this year, and nearly 2,500 hospitalized patients, many of whom suffered permanent lung damage. One hundred eighteen new cases were reported last week. And vapers are here to tell you that they have the situation under control!

Last week, the American Academy of Family Physicians surveyed 1,000 vapers ages 16-30 and found that despite nearly 9 out of 10 believing that they understand the risks, many “get facts wrong or demonstrate overconfidence in their vaping knowledge.”

Specifically, 4 in 5 “underestimate the extent of recent outbreaks and associated deaths,” and 3 out of 5 “say that secondhand vapor is harmless.”

Give me a D. E. N. I. A. L. It’s okay. We’ve all been there.

The good news is, most are well aware that the illnesses and deaths are actually happening: 93% know, and 65% say they follow the death-and-doom news on vaping “closely.”

The lead researcher notes that parents need to talk to kids early and often about vaping, and they need to understand that “vaping is often more of a social activity than a means to quit tobacco” for young people. Here’s a rundown of the risks and how to quit.