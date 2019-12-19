Here’s how newspaper front pages announced Trump’s impeachment

Last night the U.S. House of Representatives took the historic step of impeaching the president of the United States. The House voted on two separate charges against President Trump. The first charge was abuse of power relating to Trump allegedly asking Ukraine to investigate the son of his potential presidential rival, Joe Biden. That vote passed the House at 230 votes for and 197 votes against.

The second charge was obstruction of Congress because of the president’s alleged refusal to cooperate with the impeachment investigation. That vote passed the House at 229 votes for and 198 votes against.

The historic vote for impeachment means President Trump is only the third U.S. president in history to be impeached. The first was Andrew Jackson in 1868, and the second was Bill Clinton in 1998.

Of course, the impeachment of President Trump is front-page news on most papers around the world. And in America, the major nationals mostly chose the same two or three headlines to deliver the historic news to the public.

By far, the most popular headline was “Trump Impeached.”