Here’s how newspaper front pages announced Trump’s impeachment

Last night the U.S. House of Representatives took the historic step of impeaching the president of the United States. The House voted on two separate charges against President Trump. The first charge was abuse of power relating to Trump allegedly asking Ukraine to investigate the son of his potential presidential rival, Joe Biden. That vote passed the House at 230 votes for and 197 votes against.
The second charge was obstruction of Congress because of the president’s alleged refusal to cooperate with the impeachment investigation. That vote passed the House at 229 votes for and 198 votes against.
The historic vote for impeachment means President Trump is only the third U.S. president in history to be impeached. The first was Andrew Jackson in 1868, and the second was Bill Clinton in 1998.
Of course, the impeachment of President Trump is front-page news on most papers around the world. And in America, the major nationals mostly chose the same two or three headlines to deliver the historic news to the public.
By far, the most popular headline was “Trump Impeached.”
The front page of Thursday's Washington Post: "Trump impeached." This is the first edition.
Here's what happens next in the Trump impeachment: https://t.co/QWh22OCb87 pic.twitter.com/2FbYO8zaA4
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 19, 2019
The front page of Thursday's Chicago Tribune: "Trump impeached" https://t.co/oz6dmqZKSj pic.twitter.com/rDs3GKFal9
— Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) December 19, 2019
Later edition https://t.co/czys4K3Zoy pic.twitter.com/BFJ7BMYAOo
— Tom Jolly (@TomJolly) December 19, 2019
Here's how we covered the impeachments of Andrew Johnson (1868), Bill Clinton (1998), and Donald Trump (2019) on our front page. https://t.co/Y6pzTtyeRg pic.twitter.com/J5Rxbq0FuR
— The Philadelphia Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) December 19, 2019
Thursday's front page: President Trump #Impeached. https://t.co/i6SJciCNSL pic.twitter.com/Trstf1fa8B
— The Day (@thedayct) December 19, 2019
Trump impeached
Thursday's @HoustonChron front page
More coverage at https://t.co/hToTYbRGMR pic.twitter.com/zx8zguMpD9
— Becca Guajardo (@b3_cc4) December 19, 2019
But a simple “Impeached” was also another common choice.
Thursday's #frontpage: In a historic vote, the House voted to impeach President Trump. He is now the third president in history to be impeached. pic.twitter.com/Kf7JvzrW9Y
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) December 19, 2019
???? Here’s tomorrow’s impeachment @politico front page. pic.twitter.com/pXvX2lH7aq
— Bill Kuchman (@billkuchman) December 19, 2019
Today's paper: President Trump is impeached, A vote to rename Dudley Square, Warren seeks edge in presidential debate, more https://t.co/vpOBThvIKo pic.twitter.com/n1zHEZZomP
— The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) December 19, 2019
The front page of Thursday's @startribune print edition, marking the historic day of impeachment. Read the latest on the reaction to the U.S. House vote and the president's response in Michigan here: https://t.co/KKhPZWcwsG pic.twitter.com/j7wTWpKyym
— Star Tribune (@StarTribune) December 19, 2019
There were, however, a few that read “President Impeached.”
Take an early look at the front page of The Wall Street Journal https://t.co/g1Cyx8jHwE pic.twitter.com/qyOcF3cvAg
— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) December 19, 2019
Here's a sneak peek of Thursday's Chronicle front page featuring our #TrumpImpeachment coverage and more. pic.twitter.com/uiLyr8WOMD
— San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) December 19, 2019
And of course, there’s always one that stands outside the pack . . .
Today's cover: The House's decision to impeach Trump could spell doom for the Democrats in 2020 https://t.co/7M4hZYq541 pic.twitter.com/10VMc8Bhha
— New York Post (@nypost) December 19, 2019