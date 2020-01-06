A total of 944 bills defending reproductive rights were introduced last year

There’s no denying it—2019 was a bleak year for reproductive rights. Nine states passed bills restricting abortion access . Alabama voted to ban abortions almost entirely, with states like Georgia, Kentucky, and Ohio prohibiting abortions from taking place after the first six weeks. The federal government, meanwhile, gave millions in Title X family planning funding to anti-abortion clinics , spurred on by the president’s use of strong anti-abortion rhetoric.

With these overwhelming setbacks to reproductive rights, it can be easy to miss motion in the opposite direction. That’s why the National Institute for Reproductive Health just released a new report called “Gaining Ground,” a comprehensive review of reproductive health legislation U.S. states introduced, passed through various parts of their legislatures, or enacted in 2019.

“When we’re looking at the federal government continuing to make heinous attacks on access to reproductive healthcare, it can feel very disempowering,” says NIRH president Andrea Miller. “We hope this report will remind people that they have tremendous potential and power to engage at the state and local level.”

As shown in the report, a record 944 bills aimed at protecting reproductive freedom were introduced in 2019 across 49 states as well as Washington, D.C. Across 38 states and D.C., 147 of those bills were enacted. That means at least one policy supporting reproductive freedom passed in three-quarters of U.S. states.

The report highlights additional record-breaking numbers, like nine states moving forward legislation to expand abortion rights. These states range from Nevada, which decriminalized self-managed abortions, and Maine, which will now require abortion coverage through Medicaid.

Nine states also expanded reproductive healthcare and rights for incarcerated people. Now, in Nebraska, Utah, and Arkansas, it will be illegal to shackle a person when they’re pregnant, in labor, and recovering postpartum, adding to the 29 states that already had similar laws in place. (Though at the same time, both Arkansas and Utah further restricted abortion access in 2019, prohibiting abortions after 18 weeks.)

New Jersey is in both of those groups of nine states, and also reformed its Medicaid program to offer pregnant women access to their chosen healthcare providers. Under former governor Chris Christie, Miller says, the state hadn’t been able “to move anything affirmative.” But last year, it became one of the most proactive states for addressing maternal and reproductive health.