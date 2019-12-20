How window displays seduce you—and get you to buy more stuff

The end of the year is often relished as a time for slowing down: for replaying memories, watching snowflakes under the glow of streetlights, and lingering just a little longer around the dinner table. At the same time, it’s a period of rushing: deadlines, parties, travel, and perhaps a foray to the shopping mall, a department store, or a busy main street. These polar experiences shine a unique light on the shop window.

During the holiday season, the commercial window displays that otherwise blend into the backdrop of the urban consumer landscape are foregrounded as indispensable features of the festive period. The holiday window is laden with nostalgia and associations of childhood traditions and a longing for drawn-out moments. Yet the window is simultaneously a vehicle for consumerist and capitalist desires, grounded in 19th-century material innovations, and political, economic, and consumer trends—designed to seduce and to sell. Behind privacy screens Visual merchandising, or as it was previously called, window dressing, is the task of designing and arranging displays of merchandise. The world of fashion display captures seemingly incompatible experiences of time—anchored by the allure of showing and hiding. What distinguishes “fashion” from the neutral “clothing” or “dress” is the extraordinary pace at which it evolves. Fashion is fleeting. Fashion is change. The modern fashion system is premised on the rapid rate at which new styles are outmoded and replaced, resulting in problematic and planet-damaging practices of fashion production, transportation, and marketing. Fashion’s ephemerality is supported by its presentation and display. Merchandising often happens overnight when stores are closed. The all-important shop window display is installed behind privacy screens. When the screens are removed, the completed scene appears suddenly, as if by magic. The mythology of consumerism is tethered to the invisibility of labor.

The Crystal Palace, the central pavilion of London’s Great Exhibition (1851), was built entirely of cast iron and plate glass. Inside, consumer commodities were displayed among a cornucopia of technological achievements, industrial marvels, and colonial propaganda. French social and literary theorist Roland Barthes remarked that sight is the most magical of the senses and touch the most demystifying—perhaps a productive way to consider the spectacle of commodities and goods championed in the Crystal Palace. Thomas Richards, formerly a literature professor at Harvard, suggests this analysis in The Commodity Culture of Victorian England. In the vast light-flooded “palace,” the consumer goods of modernity were bestowed with new meaning. Removed from the dark and cramped confines of Victorian shops, they were no longer simple measures of economic or material value alone. The magnificent displays and the absence of price tags or signs of labor transformed the commercial objects into vehicles of symbolic value. Yet for others, the Crystal Palace’s iron-and-glass construction and emphasis on visual display shows modernity’s preoccupation with surfaces. Pleasure in “just looking” Consumerism grew rapidly in the decades following the Great Exhibition. The department stores that proliferated in metropolitan centers used plate glass to construct windows in unprecedented proportions. The project that started in the Crystal Palace flourished. The window showcased the variety of goods on offer, and the dominant approach to window dressing in this period was “the more, the merrier.” Neither wholly public nor private, the spectacle of the window display was key to luring passersby into the store. Those who admired the goods outside practiced a novel pastime: window-shopping. The visual rather than economic consumption of goods attests to the pleasure of “just looking.” This suggests that shoppers aren’t simply “consumers” but also “spectators.” The seductive power of modern window displays is clear in the French term for window-shopping: lèche-vitrines. Translated literally, it means to lick the windows. Love child of modernity Images of window-shoppers occupy our cultural imagination, from the solitary Audrey Hepburn in the opening scene of Breakfast at Tiffany’s to the crowds descending on Simpson’s “Christmas Tree” store in Toronto, both from 1961.

