Watch these jaw-dropping videos of a snow squall engulfing NYC and be glad you’re inside

Some stories require a lot of context and color and nuance before you really get into the meat of it. This is not one of those stories. All you need to know here is that New York City was hit with a snow squall today, the first of the season.

A snow squall, as the National Weather Service describes it, is a “quick intense burst of snow,” accompanied by “strong gusty winds.” They usually last between 30 and 60 minutes, and boy are they intense. Shortly after the New York metro area received a snow squall warning this afternoon, photos and videos of the event began pouring onto Twitter, with some looking like scenes out of a Roland Emmerich disaster movie.

I’ve rounded up some of the most compelling tweets below. Be glad you’re inside.

Wow! Check out this time lapse of the #SnowSquall moving over Manhattan. Crazy cool view from the top of One World Trade Center. pic.twitter.com/K7kxjcA0Zt — David Jones (@DavidJonesTV) December 18, 2019

I managed to catch a quick time lapse of the whiteout in NYC just now. You can see the Trade center for at least one second before the storm comes in. ???? #SnowSquall #whiteout #NYC pic.twitter.com/6hoZT8a6Cw — Patrick Alba (@patrickthealba) December 18, 2019

The #snowsquall blowing in, as seen from @ArchRecord offices on the 60th floor of the @EmpireStateBldg pic.twitter.com/bgUdAwdwDZ — Miriam Sitz (@miriamsitz) December 18, 2019