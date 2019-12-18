advertisement
Watch these jaw-dropping videos of a snow squall engulfing NYC and be glad you’re inside

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Some stories require a lot of context and color and nuance before you really get into the meat of it. This is not one of those stories. All you need to know here is that New York City was hit with a snow squall today, the first of the season.

A snow squall, as the National Weather Service describes it, is a “quick intense burst of snow,” accompanied by “strong gusty winds.” They usually last between 30 and 60 minutes, and boy are they intense. Shortly after the New York metro area received a snow squall warning this afternoon, photos and videos of the event began pouring onto Twitter, with some looking like scenes out of a Roland Emmerich disaster movie. 

I’ve rounded up some of the most compelling tweets below. Be glad you’re inside. 

