Voting by app is a thing, and it’s spreading, despite the fears of election security experts

In this age of extreme concern—even paranoia—over election security, you might be a little surprised to hear that some voters in parts of the country are voting from home, using an app.

So far the vote-by-app option has been reserved for military people serving overseas and elderly people who might have physical difficulty getting to the polls. One state (West Virginia) and a number of cities and counties have already used a voting app called Voatz in elections, mainly small ones.

Voatz, a Boston-based startup that’s raised almost $10 million in venture capital, birthed its app at a SXSW hackathon in 2016, and went through the TechStars incubator. Its technology is unique in that it utilizes the biometric security features (such as fingerprint readers and facial recognition cameras) of newer smartphones to verify the voter’s identity. Those security technologies are already used to secure sensitive transactions like sharing financial information and making online purchases.

But election security people have raised concerns about internet-connected voting technologies. The Mueller report exposed numerous attempts by foreign hackers to infiltrate U.S. voting systems via the internet during the 2016 election. Since then, states and counties have rushed to disconnect all voting systems–including voting machines, tabulators, and administrative technologies–from the public internet. The Voatz app’s use of the internet is the main reason it’s caught the attention of the election security community.

It certainly got the attention of Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) recently, who has taken a leading role in Congress to advance voting security oversight legislation. The senator wrote a letter to the heads of the National Security Agency and the Department of Defense, asking that the agencies conduct a security audit of the Voatz app.

Wyden also wrote that Voatz claims to have had its technology audited by two independent auditors, but has released neither the details of the audits nor the identities of the auditors.