My decade on Instagram, the 2010s’ most superficial social network

On July 16th, 2010 at 1:26pm, Mike Krieger posted the first picture to Instagram—a heavily filtered image of a window framing a marina. In creating Instagram, which rose from the ashes of Krieger and cofounder Kevin Systrom’s previous location-based app Burbn, “I wanted to give people the tools to share their life as it happened,” Krieger tells me.

advertisement

advertisement

Nearly 10 years after Krieger’s first post, Instagram has grown from 90 million monthly active users in 2013 to a billion and the app is valued at more than $100 billion. It is perhaps Facebook’s best bet, given the $1 billion price tag when Facebook acquired it in 2012. Krieger and Systrom resigned in 2018, but that hasn’t stopped Instagram’s growth. It’s a colossal money-maker: The app’s share of Facebook’s revenue is projected to grow to 30% globally by 2020. Cosmopolitan‘s editor-in-chief Jessica Pels tells me that her magazine’s average reader opens it at least 42 times a day.

I wanted to give people the tools to share their life as it happened.” Mike Krieger Instagram began the decade by making it easy to transform terrible photos into beautiful, sharable images. But as the platform shifted from posting photos in chronological order to one based on an algorithm, it became a marketplace for attention, one that has trained us to project ourselves in ways the algorithm will reward. As Instagram redefined the way we interact with brands, making celebrities and companies more approachable and human, it turned the rest of us into brands as well, endlessly adjusting our images to satisfy a market that might even provide financial returns. Scrolling back to my first Instagram posts in October 2011, I can see this shift in my own feed. Just one person liked my inital post. It’s a blurry picture of two friends: Tom, staring deadpan into the camera, and Alessandra, sticking her tongue out, her hand in a “hang loose” sign. That’s in contrast to my latest: a high-resolution selfie with my boyfriend at a football game, filtered to make my skin look brighter and erase the bags under my eyes. I posted it because I like the photo of us, and if I’m honest, because this type of content tends to do well with my 824 followers: it received 86 likes. Despite my reservations about the ways Instagram has influenced my self-image, the platform helps me keep track of social trends and keep up with family and friends around the world. Still, in looking through my feed after almost nine years on the platform—my entire adult life—it’s difficult for me to imagine myself before I became so involved in my own branding.

Turning authenticity into #aesthetic Branding has always been a visual exercise. Even from the beginning, Instagram created the perfect, flattened frame within which a deliriously bright aesthetic emerged: Bold colors, plants, sunsets, and latte art became defining features of photos shared on the app. At a time when it wasn’t easy to edit photos on an iPhone, Instagram’s filters made it simple to improve pictures, differentiating the platform from competitors like Instamatic. The origin of the resulting aesthetic, according to Krieger, was an accident—the bright wall that popped up in your neighborhood café may have become popular because the early iPhone camera quality was so bad. “Camera phone photos just didn’t look good,” he says. “Filters were a good way of masking that.” I was not immune to the trend: from 2014 to 2015, I posted countless skyline photos taken while running around the reservoir in Central Park. In 2016, I posted a plate of raspberries on a millennial pink table at Instagram-friendly restaurant Dimes. Murals that serve as photo backdrops showing multi-colored hearts or Willie Nelson changed city streets. In 2016, the trend culminated in the sold out Museum of Ice Cream pop-up, where visitors including Beyonce (136 million followers) and Kim Kardashian (154 million followers) took photos against playhouse-like installations. In 2017, I’m embarrassed to admit I left a De La Soul set at a music festival early to participate in a brand activation: I leapt into a ball pit sticky with spilled beer with some friends for a video, to show just how much fun we were having at the concert we had left.

advertisement

The “Explore” tab (formerly “Popular”) is also to blame for the proliferation of mundanities like avocado toast photos, as people emulated others’ likeable content. “Every single person in the world saw the same thing, which in some ways is really cool because you got to see what the world was thinking about,” Krieger says. Sometimes, it was a place of authentic expression. “There were some really powerful moments, like when earthquakes hit Japan in 2011 and there was a lot of ‘pray for Japan’ posts on the tab,” he says. Every single person in the world saw the same thing…you got to see what the world was thinking about.” Mike Krieger But as the user base grew, Instagram reassessed the tab. It became the first place the company experimented with the ranking and personalization which would later come to dominate the main feed. “As the community got more global with diverse interests, the popular page was no longer as relevant as it used to be,” says Layla Amjadi, who worked on it before becoming the product lead for Instagram Shopping. Today’s Explore tab instead surfaces content that might be interesting to a user based on who they follow and what they like. Today, mine shows me a mishmash of Mark Ronson GQ photoshoots, protesters in India fighting the Citizen Amendment Act, and a slideshow of comically large cats. Individually, the photos touch on my interests, but seeing them grouped together makes me feel insane, making it unsettlingly clear that the algorithm doesn’t see the world the way that humans do. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on Dec 16, 2019 at 3:15pm PST My explore tab also features a photo of actress Amanda Seyfriend drinking from a mug, a snapshot that looks like something one of my friends could have posted. Celebrities post the same intimate content on Instagram—childhood photos, goofy selfies, pictures of them looking tired or frazzled—that friends might share with their inner circles. In April, comedian Ramy Youssef posted a picture of himself as a child smiling in traditional Egyptian clothing. I came across it on my feed directly underneath a childhood friend’s similar #throwbackThursday, where he is dressed in a shalwar kameez.

The influx of celebs to the platform wasn’t organic. Charles Porch, Instagram’s VP of Global Partnerships, began advising the famous on how to “authentically” share their lives on the platform. (Use a private account to practice first, he recommends, to nail the tone and content.) “Celebrities are looking to connect with their fans, they’re looking to give their narrative directly to their community,” he says. Why check the tabloids when Cardi B can tell you all about her breakup herself, right in your feed?

advertisement

advertisement

I too have given small amounts of free advertising and implicit endorsements to brands and locations: Converse shoes, Ottolenghi recipes, and the Brooklyn neighborhood Fort Greene. What I think of as self expression has become a branding exercise—both for myself and for the companies I unintentionally promote. The app naturally evolved to include more direct kinds of business, something Krieger saw possibilities for early on in 2013. “We were actually investigating an account that we thought was spam because they had posted thousands of photos and then deleted almost all of them,” he says. “But then when we looked into it, there was actually a person in Tunisia who was posting products for sale and then deleting them once they were sold.” Celebrities and influencers alike use Instagram to sell their own products, as well as themselves. “Maybe if you have a great presence on Instagram, you’re more likely to get cast in this show or this movie because you have such an engaged fan base and we know that you’re going to bring people along,” Porch says. Brands like Kylie Cosmetics became popular after Kylie Jenner promoted them to her 153 million followers. In 2017 Instagram seized on our familiarity with celebrities, influencers, and brands to launch a shopping feature, which according to Amjadi, “is really the impetus for most of our new big bets.” It partnered with some brands and influencers this year to launch a native checkout feature so users don’t need to leave the app to buy something that’s tagged in a post. I checked Instagram to see how they looked on other people, unsure of my own taste. A few months ago I tried on a pair of Everlane jeans in their flagship store. Though I could see my reflection in the mirror, I checked Instagram to see how they looked on other people, unsure of my own taste. I bought them after seeing a willowy model with cool bangs who looked good in them. I posted my own photo wearing them a few weeks later. Getting real In 2016, Instagram’s feed was reorganized by algorithm. I started being more selective and posting less, perhaps noticing an uptick in engagement on photos of myself in particular poses. The app flattens experiences in this way: 2017 was one of the worst years of my life, but you wouldn’t know it from my carefully curated photos, which look the same as those shared the years before and after.

advertisement

advertisement

Recently, the app’s been experimenting with removing like counts, under the guise of reducing user anxiety. But it’s difficult to imagine a decision like that being made without any economic motives. Facebook’s growth and data science teams have a theory that getting rid of likes may convince users to post more, which would incentivize people to open the app more—similar to what happened when Instagram Stories were introduced. Scrolling through my feed today, I feel irrationally jealous of my own life: the past nine years look better on the ‘gram than they were. The removal of likes may not get me to the point of posting my lowlights, but I suspect it will encourage me to post more freely about the weirder things I like and share more content only interesting to the immediate circle of friends and family that I stay in touch with through the app. Lately, I removed push notifications from the app, and I’ve been trying to post photos I enjoy that may get fewer likes—an ad for twin baths from the ’70s, old photos of family members—using the platform as a mood board to showcase things that have caught my eye. It’s a personal rebellion against the subtle ways Instagram has encouraged me to turn into a brand, a flat, visual version of the complex person that lies beneath. But even this small defiance feeds the algorithm, keeping me hooked and scrolling into the next decade.