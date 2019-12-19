‘Fast Company’ is hiring a design editor

Co.Design , Fast Company’s award-winning design news channel, is looking for a staff editor to help shape our journalism covering the intersection of design, technology, and business.

Co.Design provides rigorous coverage of the businesses and individuals applying design to products, communities, workplaces, user experiences, data, mobility, and more. The world’s largest, most powerful companies use design to push their agendas, sometimes for the benefit of their customers but often to the detriment of users, other businesses, and society at large. Your job would be to work closely with writers to tell these stories in a clear, evocative style. You would also help manage the editorial portion of Fast Company’s annual Innovation by Design Awards, which honor creative design in business, and contribute to videos, the print magazine, and Fast Company events, as needed.

You should have daily editing experience covering technology, design, or business, and you should be a critical thinker who’s as comfortable editing short news posts as you are guiding a writer through a 2,000-word feature.

This is a full-time, mid- to senior-level staff position with competitive pay and benefits, based in our New York office in Lower Manhattan. This position will be represented by the Fast Company Union/WGA-East. Mansueto Ventures is an equal opportunity employer, and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.

To apply, send your résumé and a short note explaining why you’re a good fit for the position to Co.Design editor Suzanne LaBarre (suzannelabarre at gmail dot com).