How to watch ‘All in the Family’ and ‘Good Times’ live on ABC without cable

Disney’s ABC is doing everything it can to create event TV in the age of cord cutting. While not all of its attempts have been successful from an artistic standpoint (looking at you, Little Mermaid), live telecasts are a smart strategy at a time when more and more viewers are getting their scripted series from streaming services.

Case in point: ABC’s first installment of Live in Front of a Studio Audience—in which it recreated episodes from classic 1970s sitcoms All in the Family and The Jeffersons—netted more than 10 million viewers when it aired back in May. Say what you will about seeing Woody Harrelson and Marisa Tomei channel Carroll O’Connor and Jean Stapleton. It’s a gimmick that paid off.

Now, ABC is at it again, this time with an episode of Good Times along with another installment of All in the Family. Harrelson and Tomei will reprise their roles as the Bunkers while the Good Times cast will include Viola Davis, Andre Braugher, Jay Pharoah, and others. Intrigued? Of course you are.

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times will air tonight (Wednesday, December 18) at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. If you’re a cord cutter who wants to watch it live, and you don’t have an over-the-air antenna, you have a few different options.