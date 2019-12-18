The House votes on Trump, Twitter celebrates with hilarious Merry Impeachmas memes

Another day, another politics-related trend sweeping Twitter. Actually, it’s not just another day, it’s the day when the House of Representatives is expected to vote on whether to impeach Donald Trump. As we have seen with impeachment-related trends thus far, people delight in the drama that is As the White House Turns. “ImpeachMint” ice cream jokes have been extremely popular, but today, a week before Christmas, #MerryImpeachmas is trending, and people have a lot to say, naturally.
Our gift to you—or lump of coal, depending on how you view this situation—is a roundup of some of the most amusing #MerryImpeachmas tweets. Perhaps it’s best to laugh to keep from crying over this dire political situation.
Some people couldn’t hide their delight.
Amen! #MerryImpeachmas #ImpeachmentDay pic.twitter.com/crmRkNl0en
Me waking up on Impeachment Day. #MerryImpeachmas pic.twitter.com/UemMyoiKB7
I do like #MerryImpeachmas thats clever
Of course, there are those who couldn’t help but offer cynical and/or witty perspectives and observations.
Bill Clinton was impeached for lying. If that’s the Republican standard, they should be voting on 16,000 articles of impeachment today.#MerryImpeachmas
Impeachment Day#ThePresidentIsACrybaby #HappyImpeachmas
Today, @realDonaldTrump becomes only the third President in the history of the United States to be impeached. #MerryImpeachmas pic.twitter.com/yKdVsJpG9n
I remember a commentator saying that even though Trump won't be removed, the fact that he will be impeached is like hearing your neighbor's talking about what a scumbag your abusive stepdad is. We may still be screwed, but the validation is important.#MerryImpeachmas
Today is the day!
There’s still time left for @realDonaldTrump to gracefully resign and go fuck himself.#MerryImpeachmas#MerryImpeachmentDay #ThePresidentIsACrybaby
House Democrats trying to act dignified while Trump is impeached #ImpeachmentDay #MerryImpeachmas pic.twitter.com/tmU6YtWp2B
#MerryImpeachmas is trending #1. Expect more commentary today about how this social media app doesn't represent the real world, how impeachment is backfiring for Dems and how Trump is a stable genius who writes historic letters on par with Lincoln.
MikePence today…
pic.twitter.com/2RWVleJBe0
#MerryImpeachmas is an inclusive holiday.
Fingers crossed I don’t get socks on Impeachnukkah. #MerryImpeachmas #HappyImpeachnukkah
I try not to be exclusive. I want everyone to enjoy in this of all beliefs and faiths. So please feel free to add yours to it in the extra space! Together we are strong. #ResistersUnite #ImpeachmentEve #MerryImpeachmas #HappyImpeachnukkah #BlessedImpeachWanza #Onehumanfamily #RT pic.twitter.com/CGZ6Xd5k8L
Even our neighbor Canada got in on the fun.
Big day for the neighbours.#MerryImpeachmas pic.twitter.com/E9oYi8lm91
