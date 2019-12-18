The House votes on Trump, Twitter celebrates with hilarious Merry Impeachmas memes

Another day, another politics-related trend sweeping Twitter. Actually, it’s not just another day, it’s the day when the House of Representatives is expected to vote on whether to impeach Donald Trump. As we have seen with impeachment-related trends thus far, people delight in the drama that is As the White House Turns. “ImpeachMint” ice cream jokes have been extremely popular, but today, a week before Christmas, #MerryImpeachmas is trending, and people have a lot to say, naturally.