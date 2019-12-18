advertisement
advertisement
  • 12:45 pm

The House votes on Trump, Twitter celebrates with hilarious Merry Impeachmas memes

As the world awaits the House vote on Trump’s impeachment, Twitter is passing the time with a funny new meme.

The House votes on Trump, Twitter celebrates with hilarious Merry Impeachmas memes
[Photo: Louis Velazquez/Unsplash; OpenClipart-Vectors/Pixabay; Kaz/Pixabay]
By Starr Rhett Rocque2 minute Read

Another day, another politics-related trend sweeping Twitter. Actually, it’s not just another day, it’s the day when the House of Representatives is expected to vote on whether to impeach Donald Trump. As we have seen with impeachment-related trends thus far, people delight in the drama that is As the White House Turns. “ImpeachMint” ice cream jokes have been extremely popular, but today, a week before Christmas, #MerryImpeachmas is trending, and people have a lot to say, naturally. 

advertisement
advertisement

Our gift to youor lump of coal, depending on how you view this situation—is a roundup of some of the most amusing #MerryImpeachmas tweets. Perhaps it’s best to laugh to keep from crying over this dire political situation.

Some people couldn’t hide their delight. 

Of course, there are those who couldn’t help but offer cynical and/or witty perspectives and observations. 

advertisement

advertisement

#MerryImpeachmas is an inclusive holiday. 

Even our neighbor Canada got in on the fun. 

advertisement

 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life