Julia Garner on combating an abusive, Weinstein-like boss in ‘The Assistant’

The Assistant marks one of the first narrative films to spring directly from the allegations against Harvey Weinstein that triggered the MeToo movement.

But for anyone expecting a cinematic exposé with sweeping feminist monologues or an on-screen villain to serve as a proxy for real-life transgressors, that’s not The Assistant‘s angle. The film’s dialogue is minimal, and the main antagonist never actually shows his face.

However, it’s in that quietness that the film is able to scream volumes.

“It’s more of an internal film than an external film,” says Emmy-winning actor Julia Garner, who stars as the movie’s unlikely heroine. “But it was really important for it to be a quiet film because the subject matter is not quiet at all. It’s actually very loud. So that contrast is really interesting.”

Directed by Kitty Green (Casting JonBenet), The Assistant stars Garner as Jane, an assistant to a top movie producer in New York City. What starts as a mundane day of making copies and answering phones slowly devolves into a personal and professional crisis. As Jane begins to piece together clues to what her boss does behind closed office doors and in hotel room meetings, she’s faced with the choice of speaking out against the chief as the lowest person on the totem pole or staying silent and complicit.

Jane is never the target of unwanted sexual advances, which gives the film a compelling framework: By hitching the audience to a lowly assistant instead of making her more of a direct victim, we’re able to see, from an internal point of view, how toxic workplace behavior at the top infects everyone below in a different way.

“The movie is not only about sexual assault against women in workplaces—it’s about abuse in general,” Garner says. “The abuser is abusing everyone to the point where if they’re not being abusive or if they’re being kind or fair, they’ll get fired. Everyone was getting abused in the movie and they didn’t even know it.”