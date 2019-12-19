The 11 most popular Co.Design stories of the year

With only a few weeks left in 2019, we’re looking back at the stories that you, Co.Design’s readers, spent the most time with this year. Some are long reads, others are surprising quick hits—but together, they offer a portrait of the past year of conversation around design, cities, and technology on the web. As you head to the airport or prepare to hibernate next week, find the stories that resonated the most with other Co.Design readers below.

11. Blight is eating American cities. Here’s how Mobile, Alabama, stopped it

Hana Schank—Public Interest Technology fellow at New America—reports on the efforts of policymakers, politicians, and locals to reverse the effects of blight in Mobile. It’s a story that has implications for every city in America—and beyond.

10. Why top restaurants are getting rid of stoves (and why you might, too)

Less time and less space: Mark Wilson explains why the future of kitchens will look little like our own, if one industrial design studio has its way.

9. The future of housing looks nothing like today’s

Nearly half of Americans who are shopping for houses report considering accommodating an aging parent or an adult child. Thanks to an aging population, the housing shortage, and changing ideas about family, the typical American “home” looks nothing like it has in generations past, Kelsey Campbell-Dollaghan reports.

8. Donald Trump’s crazy handwriting is now a free font called Tiny Hand

A post from 2016 was once again one of Co.Design’s top-read stories of 2019—a tribute to the insatiable hunger for stories about POTUS in 2019.

7. I’ve been studying logos for decades. Here’s what changed this year

Every year Bill Gardner, president of Gardner Design and founder of LogoLounge.com, publishes a report on the best logos and branding of the past 12 months. This year, his essay was one of Co.Design’s most popular posts.

6. Airlines are finally fixing the middle seat

In 2017, an aerospace design company proposed an airline seating arrangement that staggered the middle seat—making the typical sardine-style seating arrangement a little more private and comfortable. This year, the FAA approved it for use, reported Mark Wilson.