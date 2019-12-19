These amazing Out of Office replies by designers are free to download

Nothing, truly nothing, feels better than setting your work email to “away.” This year, you can let inquiring minds know that you’re out of office with an extra dose of festive cheer, courtesy of international design agency Wolff Olins.

Instead of making a holiday card, the agency asked designers from each of its studios in New York, London, and San Francisco to create original OOO images that can be dropped into email away messages as a bright remedy to that plain old “thank you for your email” text. The result is a fun assortment of both still images and animated GIFs to choose from so you can deliver your away message with a holiday treat for the eyes. You can download any of the designs for free: Simply right-click on your favorite to save, then add to your auto reply.

From illustrated Christmas characters holding up golden rings that spell out “OOO” to a spinning desk chair that goes OOO by disappearing into a desert, those three little letters can be interpreted in a lot of ways. It turns out there’s more than one way to tell folks that you are completely, blissfully out of office. In fact, thanks to the team at Wolff Olins, there are 19.