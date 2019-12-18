Here are the top 5 likely tech IPOs for 2020, according to CB Insights

2019 saw some major tech IPOs, the most high-profile ones probably being Pinterest, Uber, and Lyft. Unfortunately, all of those companies’ shares have fallen significantly since their initial public offering. But there’s always next year, right?

And just which companies are likely to IPO (and hopefully perform better than the above) in 2020? CB Insights has a new report out that says they’ve identified the top five most-likely prospects using their proprietary company rating algorithm, called Mosaic. Those companies are:

Unity: the company behind the gaming engine platform GitLab: the developer operations platform Procore: a construction management software company Snowflake: a cloud data warehouse provider Credit Karma: the personal finance platform

CB Insights came to the above conclusion by assigning each company a Mosaic Momentum Score, which uses “non-traditional public signals ranging from customer signings to hiring activity to media sentiment to web traffic and mobile app data” to analyze the momentum and prospects of private companies.

In related news, CB Insights’ report also says that 2019 saw an interesting trend continue: of private tech companies that IPO’d, most of them had already reached a $1 billion valuation before their listing. This means 2020 is likely to see additional tech IPOs from companies that have already reached unicorn status via private investment.