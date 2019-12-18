How to watch the House impeachment vote and debate live online

Today’s the day that members of the House of Representatives are expected to debate and vote on the impeachment of President Trump, who stands accused of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. While today’s vote is largely expected to fall along party lines, don’t expect it to be over quickly. House members will probably debate the rules all day before the votes take place later in the afternoon.

Either way, it’s easy to live-stream it all for free on your computer, phone, or smart TV. The proceedings begin today (Wednesday, December 18) at 9 a.m. ET on Capitol Hill. You can stream it live on C-SPAN’s website. Once the video becomes available, we’ll also embed it below.

Here’s to democracy in action.