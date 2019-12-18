How technology can amplify great teaching

Great teachers have always used all the tools available to them to better understand where a student is at and how to push them forward in their learning. In today’s busy classrooms, technology has the potential to be another powerful resource in a teacher’s toolbox to help them tailor their instruction to meet the distinct needs of every student. When applied with the right training and support, technology can help teachers build deeper real-world relationships and better meet the diverse needs of the more than 20 students they work with in the average classroom .

Technology is not a magic wand. It is just a tool—a powerful one—that can amplify good teaching. All of us know that good teachers make a huge difference in a student’s life. I know this firsthand because a teacher adopted my father and set him on the course to college. There are countless stories like this, and the research backs it up: learning, especially for K-12 students, is a very interpersonal process.

As many of us have fortunately experienced, the teacher who really sees students, believes in their potential, and has the time and knowledge to support their development can change their entire trajectory in school. But we have more work to do to ensure that teachers have the resources they need to use technology in their classrooms.

In recent years, access to high-speed internet in classrooms across the country has dramatically increased and finally caught up to other sectors. Thanks to organizations such as EducationSuperHighway, which we’ve supported at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the number of students with broadband access in their classrooms increased from 4 million to 46 million in just seven years.

So how can this access and new technology amplify good teaching and ensure it translates to better student learning outcomes?

Great teachers help students make connections—to show them why learning matters to them. A teacher equipped with technology can access a trove of high-quality, enriching content that brings concepts to life. This access can be transformational for any student, and especially for those whose schools do not have certain specialists on staff or are too far away for a field trip to a local museum. Reading about Jupiter’s size is one thing, but seeing a picture of it compared to Earth is another. Watching a video from NASA of Jupiter’s moons traversing the giant planet is awe-inspiring. And on the frontier are virtual reality simulations that make immersive experiences accessible.

Technology can help teachers better tailor their instruction to meet students where they are and build even deeper relationships with their students. Rather than poring over homemade spreadsheets and waiting for year-end tests that provide too little information too late, tech-savvy teachers are analyzing dashboards that give them timely, granular insights into each student’s understanding and gaps. This data helps teachers to determine whether a student has grasped a critical concept and is ready to advance to the next level or needs additional support.