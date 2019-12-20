8 women’s winter boots that you can actually wear to the office

In the winter, boots have a big job. Gone are the days when you can traipse down the streets and gallivant through parks with only the necessity of a fashionable sole separating you from whatever danger might be afoot—ahem, underfoot. Winter calls for boots that can navigate sloppy, slushy, and slick sidewalks during blustery and frigid weather, and ideally without looking like you’ve just come from an arctic expedition when you get where you’re going. We rounded up our favorite winter boots that we wear ourselves, as well as new boots with the most innovative slip-saving and foot-warming tech—all featuring great design that adds a charming look to your winter wardrobe.

Dr. Martens 2976 Platform Faux-Fur Lined Boots

These richly pigmented, high-quality leather platform boots have the durability and timeless look it takes make it through winter for years to come. Even after four years of tromping around wintry cities—from Portland, OR, to NYC—my Dr. Martens are still the waterproof, make-any-outfit-cool badasses that they were the day that I bought them. And with an updated faux-fur lining, you can skip the wool socks and still have toasty toes. ($190)

La Canadienne Susan Waterproof Knee High Boot

These over-the-knee boots don’t just look chic as hell (thanks to their simple, clean design), they also protect you from the elements and keep your feet comfortable no matter how many miles you put on them. Featuring waterproof technology and a memory-foam footbed that perfectly contours to your feet, winter (or fall, or spring) boots don’t get better than this. ($550)

See by Chloe Eileen Shearling Hiker Boots

Made with the highest quality materials (like natural sheep shearling lining and calfskin suede), these boots perfectly pair a rugged design with a fashionable look. And with thoughtful details, like the extra-deep lugs in the all-rubber outsole, these can handle any weather that you find yourself in, out on the trail or on your way to meet friends for drinks. ($315)

Hoka One One x Opening Ceremony Tor Ultra Hi

For the active and high-fashion crowd comes a collaboration one might only dream of, resulting in these futuristic boots that keep your stride steady and your feet protected. Made with a full grain leather upper and Megagrip Vibram soles, the Tor Ultra Hi becomes all-weather ready when you add the eVent waterproof bootie before wearing. ($260)

Rag & Bone Shiloh Boot

This combat-style boot looks less tough and more luxe, but that doesn’t mean it can’t handle the four harshest months of the year. Thanks to it’s 100% leather construction, these eye-catching boots will last for years—and features like extra-deep lugs make them as practical as the shearling cuff makes them glamorous.($650)

Sperry Saltwater Winter Luxe Duck Boot

There’s not much that can beat a classic duck boot when it comes to tackling typical Northeastern weather, but this updated Sperry duck boot takes it a step further with a super-toasty genuine shearling-lined footbed and 200G Thinsulate lining. Pair that with Ceramic lug outsoles and you’ve got boots that you’ll be excited to pull out of the closet in winters to come. ($150)