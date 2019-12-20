‘Thrilling and eerie’: will.i.am on making his own avatar on his YouTube series ‘The Age of A.I.’

In a recent survey , 50% of participants said they felt “optimistic and informed” about artificial intelligence, while the other half felt “fearful and uninformed.”

YouTube’s new series may tip your personal feelings one way or the other.

Hosted by Robert Downey Jr., The Age of A.I. is an 8-part docu-series exploring different facets of A.I., from uses in the medical field to augmenting human capabilities. The show neither exalts nor condemns where A.I. is headed in society—it simply raises the what-ifs and takes a look at the people pushing the technology forward, such as Soul Machines.

Soul Machines is a deep science and technology company known for creating hyperrealistic avatars equipped with machine learning. And in episode 1 of The Age of A.I., will.i.am, frontman and cofounder of Black Eyed Peas and consulting producer for the series, decided to create his own 3D avatar. Throughout the process, he highlights the wow factor of the final result and explores the ethical concerns a 3D avatar could create.

Through his consumer electronics company, i.am+, will.i.am was already connected with Soul Machines via their common investor, Horizons Ventures. When the musician and Downey began collaborating on The Age of A.I., they thought about how they could make the technology more visual. Soon enough, will.i.am was getting his exact measurements taken and his voice captured and undergoing a multitude of photo and video shoots to create his digital twin.

“It’s thrilling and eerie to watch yourself up close, as my digital double moves like I do, sounds like me, and speaks in the same patterns as I do,” he says. “The concern about creating a perfect digital replica of me, including my voice, is around the emerging category of deepfake video technology.”

In the episode, will.i.am goes so far as to say he doesn’t want his avatar to sound exactly like him, so he can maintain some distance between what’s IRL and what’s digital.