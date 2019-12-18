Marvel’s move from movies to audiobooks is about having a place to experiment

Marvel wrapped up 2019 with Avengers: Endgame as the highest-grossing film worldwide (and of all time). Captain Marvel landed at #4 on the list, while Spider-Man: Far From Home is at #3. The latter is a Sony film, but Spider-Man is a Marvel creation, and the studio collaborated with Sony on it. We’re into our second decade of Marvel characters dominating on film. Even characters like Ant-Man and Iron Man, who weren’t initially widely known outside of comic-book readers (and Ghostface Killah fans for the latter), are now just as popular as Captain America in the public’s psyche due to having massively successful films.

With Disney’s dominance of the 2019 box office complete, Marvel now wants to garner the same interest and domination in the world of audio story-telling. With its new partnership with Serial Box, an e-book/audiobook hybrid startup, Marvel is seeking at least a more solid presence in the audiobook space.

Comic book sales are down, as people have abandoned print, and Marvel has already partnered with apps like Kindle and comiXology as well as creating its own app where consumers can download digital comic books from the brand. Some Marvel titles are also available in audiobook form, so fans more interested in the storylines without the accompanying imagery can hear their favorite Marvel tales read, which is odd given that comic book fans—whether they’re purists or strictly into Marvel movies—tend to be more visual. Then again, there’s something for everyone.

So, how is Marvel’s partnership with Serial Box unique?

The storylines will be new, there’s more room to experiment with wild concepts than movies can, sound effects will be prominent, and there’s also the option for readers to toggle between print and audio. Serial Box is geared toward commuters who want to listen to stories while on the go, but also then likely to turn to reading when they are at home. It’s both worlds in one place, but without illustrations. So what about comic book enthusiasts who prefer the complementary visual component?

Aaron Stewart-Ahn, one of the writers of the partnership’s first offering, titled Thor: Metal Gods, is confident that people will be just fine using their imaginations.

“There are visual things I believe you can do in comics that you can’t even replicate in movies, and vice versa,” he told Wired. “But I do believe all mediums lend themselves to something unique. No matter how hyper-detailed an illustration is, or a prose description, you still need the person on the other end, the audience, to complete the illusion.”