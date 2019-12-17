Trump’s bonkers anti-impeachment letter to Nancy Pelosi is like one of his tweets on steroids

With the candor of a hastily thumbed tweet slapped onto crisp, White House letterhead, President Trump expressed his “strongest and most powerful protest” yet against the House’s impeachment process today.

That protest came in the form of a loud, six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, one day before the House is expected to vote along party lines to impeach the president. Trump himself noted in the lengthy screed that he does not expect the letter to sway Pelosi. However, he added, it’s about history—”so that it can never happen to another President again.”

While warning his opponents that voters “will not soon forgive your perversion of justice and abuse of power,” the sitting president asserted that his investigators “have found NOTHING!”

He also pointed to his “Electoral College landslide (306-227)”—Trump’s longstanding defense against critics who remind him that he lost the popular vote in 2016. Most seriously, he charged that the Democrats were “declaring open war on American Democracy” by going forward with the impeachment process.

You can read the president’s full letter here, via the New York Times. The speaker has not yet publicly responded.